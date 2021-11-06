Advertisement

Denver Zoo reports world’s first coronavirus cases in hyenas

Ngozi, 22, and Kibo, 23—tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Ngozi, 22, and Kibo, 23—tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:53 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Two hyenas at the Denver Zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases among the animals worldwide.

The National Veterinary Services Laboratories announced Friday that samples from a variety of animals at the zoo, including the spotted hyenas, were tested after several lions at the facility became ill. Zoo officials said the hyenas named Ngozi and Kibo are experiencing mild symptoms, including slight lethargy, some nasal discharge and an occasional cough.

In addition to the two hyenas, 11 lions and two tigers at the zoo tested positive for the virus.

Today, we confirmed that two of our hyenas—Ngozi, 22, and Kibo, 23—tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19....

Posted by Denver Zoo on Friday, November 5, 2021

