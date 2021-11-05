What you should do if you see street racing in Colorado

COLORADO (KKTV) -The Colorado State Patrol is working to combat street racing. That’s where groups slow or even shut down traffic on major streets and highways. Then drivers recklessly race at speeds upwards of 100 MPH, putting themselves and everyone else on the road in danger.

What should you do if you get caught amongst the racers? The Colorado State Patrol is offering some guidance.

1. Stay in your vehicle and do not engage with the racers.

2. Do not try to impede or block the racers.

3. If the racers are trying to slow or block traffic, stay back or pull to the right shoulder and call 911. Police say it’s important to report street racing, so they can stop it from happening before someone gets hurt or killed.

The CSP has partnered with multiple law enforcement agencies, investigators, analysts, and district and city attorneys to address the street racing problem. This summer, coordinated efforts with law enforcement agencies resulted in 1,007 street racers contacted and 829 citations issued. (Those numbers do not include other police contacts outside those officers working the team operation.)

Within the last year, the CSP has received 2,700 reports of street racing. To learn more or to anonymously report street racing click here.

“We legitimately care for everyone in our community,” says Sergeant Troy Kessler with the Colorado State Patrol. “This website is a great partnering resource for you to learn more and report street racing. If you’re a racer whose passion is cars and racing, there are 12 locations listed where you can do what you love legally.”

