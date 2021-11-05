Advertisement

Warm temperatures call for plenty of skiing at Loveland Ski Area

People took advantage of sunny conditions Thursday by hitting the slopes in the mountains.
People took advantage of sunny conditions Thursday by hitting the slopes in the mountains. Loveland Ski Area opened for the season on Oct. 30.(Dustin Schaefer)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - While sunshine and warmth are in the forecast for much of southern Colorado, people are still able to enjoy the slopes!

Skiers and snowboarders can enjoy Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run. It’s the early season opening run, which is over a mile in length and nearly 1,000 vertical feet.

Crews say they are very close to opening more terrain. Loveland Ski Area has already received 46″ of snow this season.

