One person being treated after fire early Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is working to put out a fire near Planet Granite, located near North Nevada Avenue and East Filmore Street.

#ColoradoSpringsFire 3106 N Stone Av Engine 6 first arriving fire company to find 2 semi trucks on fire. One civilian injury being treated. pic.twitter.com/lfHc95hlDp — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 5, 2021

Crews on scene say they got a call around 5 a.m. Friday and found two semi-trucks on fire.

CSFD is still on scene working to put the fire out.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews are still working to contain the fire at time. pic.twitter.com/uQHcSEu1m3 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 5, 2021

Crews say one person is being treated for an injury; their current condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Colorado Springs Police say Stone Avenue at East Filmore Street is closed because of the fire.

Per CSFD, Stone Av at E Fillmore St is closed for a Structure Fire. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) November 5, 2021

