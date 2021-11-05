One person being treated after fire early Friday morning
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is working to put out a fire near Planet Granite, located near North Nevada Avenue and East Filmore Street.
Crews on scene say they got a call around 5 a.m. Friday and found two semi-trucks on fire.
CSFD is still on scene working to put the fire out.
Crews say one person is being treated for an injury; their current condition is unknown.
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.
Colorado Springs Police say Stone Avenue at East Filmore Street is closed because of the fire.
We have crews on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.
