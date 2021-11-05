Advertisement

One person being treated after fire early Friday morning

Colorado Springs Fire Department is working to put out a fire near Planet Granite, located near...
Colorado Springs Fire Department is working to put out a fire near Planet Granite, located near North Nevada Avenue and East Filmore Street.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is working to put out a fire near Planet Granite, located near North Nevada Avenue and East Filmore Street.

Crews on scene say they got a call around 5 a.m. Friday and found two semi-trucks on fire.

CSFD is still on scene working to put the fire out.

Crews say one person is being treated for an injury; their current condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Colorado Springs Police say Stone Avenue at East Filmore Street is closed because of the fire.

We have crews on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/4/21.
Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted; suspect in custody
Gov. Jared Polis during a Sept. 21, 2021, news conference.
‘No qualm if they have a death wish, but they’re clogging our hospitals’: Colorado governor voices frustration at remaining unvaccinated citizens
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Widefield High School senior dies in Colorado Springs crash
Letecia Stauch in a March 2020 courtroom appearance.
Letecia Stauch pleads not guilty in death of stepson Gannon; trial expected to start in March 2022
Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him

Latest News

11.5.21
Warming up this weekend
Officers were patrolling the area near the Val-U-Stay Inn near HIghway 50 and North Hudson...
2 people arrested after police find stolen vehicle Friday morning
Boulder Police are looking for missing 90-year-old Richard Williams, who was last seen on...
MISSING: 90-year-old last seen in Boulder Wednesday
El Paso County Jail
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office receives national accreditation for jail health services