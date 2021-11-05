Advertisement

Northbound I-25 back open near Filmore following crash

Colorado Springs police have shut down northbound I-25 near the Filmore exit due to a crash.
Colorado Springs police have shut down northbound I-25 near the Filmore exit due to a crash.
By KKTV
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police reopened northbound I-25 Friday near the Filmore exit following a crash.

Officers say the crash came in right around 12:40 p.m. Friday.

All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Filmore Street.

At the time this article was written no other information was available. We will update this article as soon as we learn more.

