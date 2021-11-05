Northbound I-25 back open near Filmore following crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police reopened northbound I-25 Friday near the Filmore exit following a crash.

Update: all lanes back open. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) November 5, 2021

Officers say the crash came in right around 12:40 p.m. Friday.

All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Filmore Street.

At the time this article was written no other information was available. We will update this article as soon as we learn more.

