Nomi Health expands Covid-19 vaccination capacity including pediatric vaccinations at community and mobile clinics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Responding to a dramatic surge in Colorado Covid-19 infections, Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company coordinating COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country, is extending hours and expanding capacity at its community and mobile vaccination clinics across the state. The sites offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations and boosters for adults and children.

One in every 51 Coloradans is now contagious with COVID-19 as the state registers the fifth-highest rate of new infections compared to population in the country.

Nomi Health vaccinations are available at the following sites:

· Citadel Mall: Monday - Saturday 9am-5pm

· Chapel Hills: Monday - Saturday 9am-6pm

· Pueblo Mall: Thursday- Saturday 10am-5pm

Pediatric vaccinations for children ages 5-11 years old will be available at these locations beginning on these dates:

· Chapel Hills Mall- Saturday November 6th

· Citadel Mall: Friday November 5th

· Pueblo Mall: Saturday November 6th

To find a clinic and register for a vaccination anywhere in Colorado, visit: https://www.comassvax.org

“As Colorado faces another pandemic surge just as we approach the holiday season, the best way to keep our families and each other safe is to get vaccinated,” said Harold DelasAlas, MD, PharmD, Medical Director, Nomi Health. “Nomi Health’s goal is to make sure that no eligible person seeking a vaccine is turned away.”

