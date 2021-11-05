New bike safety signs coming to Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - You may notice a new sign on roads across Colorado. CDOT says they’re going up in an effort to enforce the “three-foot law.” That requires drivers to give bikers three feet of space between them and their vehicles.

They also say Drivers are allowed to cross a double yellow line to do so when it does not put oncoming traffic at risk.

CDOT says that the new signs are more effective than the “share the road” signs that are currently in place. They also say that they make it clear that the driver is responsible for the safety of passing bicyclists.

“These new signs are designed to stress that there is a legal requirement for drivers to maintain a safe space when passing people biking on a shared roadway,” said Colorado Department of Transportation State Traffic Engineer San Lee.

CDOT says they will begin installing the new signs beginning next year.

“We’re very excited to see CDOT leading on bicyclist safety by making this change to clearer roadway messaging,” said Bicycle Colorado Director of Government Relations Piep van Heuven. “Words matter, and these new signs leave no doubt about what is expected of drivers when passing a bicyclist on the road—three feet of space, and no less. This change makes our roads safer for everyone.”

See the statute here.

CDOT has reminders for bicyclists & motorists to safely interact on the road:

Bicyclists

· Wear a helmet to protect your head and reduce injury severity

· Follow the rules of the road. Ride in the right-hand lane and when wide enough, ride on the right to allow vehicles to safely pass, except when turning, passing, or avoiding obstacles.

· Use hand signals 100 ft. before turning, merging or stopping if you can do so while safely operating your bike.

· Use extra caution after dark. Use bike lights, reflectors, and wear reflective clothing

· Avoid distractions. Riding and using a cell phone use can be dangerous. Turn down music and remove headphones. Ride defensively and be aware of your surroundings.

· Eye contact and/or a quick nod is an easy way to confirm that both bicyclist and driver see and acknowledge each other’s presence. Ride defensively, stay visible and be prepared to react. It’s important never to assume that a driver sees you.

· Maintain your bike. Check brakes, lubricate the chain, and check for proper tire pressure.

Motorists

· Three feet minimum of space when passing bicyclists

· Avoid distractions. Never text and drive, limit or no cell phone use, turn down music/talk volume

· Be aware that bicycles may be encountered at any time – day or night.

· Eye contact and/or a quick nod is an easy way to confirm that both driver and bicyclist see and acknowledge each other’s presence.

· Only enter the oncoming travel lane to pass a bicyclist when it is fully visible and free of oncoming traffic. If the oncoming travel lane is not fully visible or free of oncoming traffic, wait until it is to pass.

· Do not drive, park, idle, open doors without looking for bicyclists.

· Take the time to look for people on bikes—and other vulnerable road users—and to accurately judge their speed and distance, regardless of the time of day.

· Understand that people on bikes may take the full lane at any time to avoid obstacles, to be more visible, to prepare for a left turn or to discourage drivers from passing when it is not safe.

For more safety tips click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.