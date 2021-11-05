Advertisement

More COVID-19 tests coming to Colorado

COVID-19 Rapid Test
COVID-19 Rapid Test(kfyr)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) -The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is purchasing additional COVID-19 tests due to an increase in demand.

CDPHE has purchased 500,000 Abbott BinaxNOW Home tests from eMed. The tests are expected to be delivered in early November.

“Colorado will be putting these important tests with a telehealth-guided option to use in our communities as part of our state’s comprehensive testing strategy,” a news release from the state reads. “We are pleased that all pending disputes and litigation between the state and eMed have been resolved. Colorado and eMed will continue the important work of combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping our communities safe.”

Click here for more information on COVID-19 testing in Colorado.

