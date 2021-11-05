Advertisement

MISSING: 90-year-old last seen in Boulder Wednesday

Boulder Police are looking for missing 90-year-old Richard Williams, who was last seen on...
Boulder Police are looking for missing 90-year-old Richard Williams, who was last seen on Wednesday.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police are looking for a missing 90-year-old last seen on Wednesday.

90-year-old Richard Williams, pictured above, was reportedly last seen at Good Sam’s Hospital 200 Exempla Cir, Lafayette, CO. Police say he is 90 years old and suffers from dementia.

Williams was last seen wearing a blue jacket and a dark-colored beanie cap. Boulder police say he is about 5′6″ tall and has blue eyes.

Officers say he has a gold 2006 Toyota Prius with Colorado plates of 284-VPO.

If you see Williams, please call the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333.

