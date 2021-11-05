MISSING: 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy last seen on October 23

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a missing child.

Isaac Ruybalid, 11, was last seen in the Security-Widefield area on Oct. 23. He may have been spotted in the Denver area. Authorities believe he has ties in the Albuquerque, New Mexico. Isaac has a history of running away.

According to NCMEC, Isaac is from Colorado Springs.

Call 719-390-5555 with any information.

Have you seen 11 y/o Isaac Ruybalid?

He was last seen 10/23/21, in 7200 blk sullivan circle, has been spotted since in Denver Metro area, has ties in Albuquerque, NM.

You may be criminally charged if you unlawfully harbor a minor. #Bolo #Missing pic.twitter.com/ReGrarSPK1 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.