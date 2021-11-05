Advertisement

MISSING: 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy last seen on October 23

Isaac Ruybalid
Isaac Ruybalid(EPC Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a missing child.

Isaac Ruybalid, 11, was last seen in the Security-Widefield area on Oct. 23. He may have been spotted in the Denver area. Authorities believe he has ties in the Albuquerque, New Mexico. Isaac has a history of running away.

According to NCMEC, Isaac is from Colorado Springs.

Call 719-390-5555 with any information.

