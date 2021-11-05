Kitchen fire at Woodland Park Middle School, all clear for students to return to classes

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials at Woodland Park Middle School released a statement after a fire was reported in the kitchen just after 11 a.m. Friday.

Superintendent Dr. Mathew Neal said in the release students and staff were evacuated and local fire and emergency response teams were dispatched to the school.

The fire department gave the all-clear and students and staff returned to the school.

The superintendent says “the safety of our students and staff remains a top priority and I appreciate everyone who provided support and assistance.

OFFICIAL DISTRICT STATEMENT: MIDDLE SCHOOL pic.twitter.com/wJxTYa4g1K — Woodland Park School District (@WPSD2) November 5, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.