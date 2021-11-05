Advertisement

The holiday classics are back! Here’s where you can watch

You can watch Rudolph and his shiny nose this season starting Monday, Nov. 22 on CBS at 8 p.m....
You can watch Rudolph and his shiny nose this season starting Monday, Nov. 22 on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.(CBS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood classics like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” or “Charlie Brown.”

You can watch Rudolph and his shiny nose this season starting Nov. 22, on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.

Catch Frosty and his “jolly, happy soul” starting Nov. 26, on CBS at 8 p.m. EST. The sequel, “Frosty Returns,” will air immediately afterward at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Don’t worry if you miss the festivities in November; between CBS and Freeform, you’ll have plenty of chances to see these classics.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

  • Nov. 22, 8 p.m. on CBS
  • Dec. 4, 7:45 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 5, 5:35 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 11, 8 p.m. on CBS
  • Dec. 19, 6:45 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 20, 5:15 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 24, 9 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 25, 5:40 p.m. on Freeform

Frosty the Snowman

  • Nov. 26, 8 p.m. on CBS
  • Dec. 4, 5 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 5, 5 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 19, 6:10 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 20, 4:40 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 24, 8:40 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 25, 5:05 p.m. on Freeform

The “Peanuts” gang will also be back on broadcast television this holiday season in addition to streaming on Apple TV+.

Fans can watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on PBS, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. EST. The gang will deck the halls with “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on PBS at 7:30 p.m. EST Dec. 19.

And new this year, “For Auld Lang Syne” will premiere Dec. 10 on Apple TV+, according to Variety. It is the second New Year’s Eve-themed special to come from “Peanuts” since 1986.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/4/21.
Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted; suspect in custody
Gov. Jared Polis during a Sept. 21, 2021, news conference.
‘No qualm if they have a death wish, but they’re clogging our hospitals’: Colorado governor voices frustration at remaining unvaccinated citizens
Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Widefield High School senior dies in Colorado Springs crash
Letecia Stauch in a March 2020 courtroom appearance.
Letecia Stauch pleads not guilty in death of stepson Gannon; trial expected to start in March 2022

Latest News

COVID-19 in Colorado
WATCH: CDPHE gives COVID-19 update during press conference Friday
Memorial service for Colin Powell held in Washington
Memorial service for Colin Powell held in Washington
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Democrats delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote
Woodland Park School District
Kitchen fire at Woodland Park Middle School, all clear for students to return to classes
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Rittenhouse shooting victim was acting ‘belligerently’