Hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist under investigation in Colorado Springs

Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs.
Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs.(KKTV/Wayne Hicks)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist on Friday.

The crash was reported at about 4:15 p.m. at San Miguel Street and El Paso Street north of downtown Colorado Springs. Details on how seriously the cyclist was injured were not available last time this article was updated.

11 News has a crew on the scene and this article will be updated.

