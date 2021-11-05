Advertisement

Governor Polis orders flags to be lowered Friday for firefighter Larry Wyant

Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered Friday until sunset to honor Joes Fire...
Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered Friday until sunset to honor Joes Fire Department firefighter Larry Wyant.(Governor Jared Polis)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered Friday until sunset to honor Joes Fire Department firefighter Larry Wyant.

Wyant passed away while fighting a fire in a cornfield last month when the wind shifted.

“Larry Wynat was our brother and our friend ... we loved him and will miss him so much,” said Joes Assistant Fire Chief Michelle Smith.

The funeral for Wyant is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, November 5 at Joes Fire Station (5968 County Road F, Joe’s, Colorado). The service is open to the public and community members are encouraged to line the processional route to show the family support.

Click here for a processional route map which begins at 12 p.m. in Kirk, Colo. from the Kirk Fire Hall at 3259 County Rd M, Kirk, CO 80824.

At the end of the funeral, a firefighter sea of blue will gather and line the path for the family to carry Firefighter Wyant back to his fire truck.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/4/21.
Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted; suspect in custody
Gov. Jared Polis during a Sept. 21, 2021, news conference.
‘No qualm if they have a death wish, but they’re clogging our hospitals’: Colorado governor voices frustration at remaining unvaccinated citizens
Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Widefield High School senior dies in Colorado Springs crash
Letecia Stauch in a March 2020 courtroom appearance.
Letecia Stauch pleads not guilty in death of stepson Gannon; trial expected to start in March 2022

Latest News

colin powell
WATCH: Funeral for Gen. Colin Powell (Beginning)
KKTV
CDPHE gives COVID-19 update during press conference Friday
trailer fire
Firefighters investigating after semi trailers catch fire in Colorado Springs
City Council President Pro Tem Richard Skorman formally resigned from the Colorado Springs City...
Colorado Springs city council President Pro Tem Richard Skorman to resign December 2021