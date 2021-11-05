Governor Polis orders flags to be lowered Friday for firefighter Larry Wyant

YUMA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered Friday until sunset to honor Joes Fire Department firefighter Larry Wyant.

Wyant passed away while fighting a fire in a cornfield last month when the wind shifted.

“Larry Wynat was our brother and our friend ... we loved him and will miss him so much,” said Joes Assistant Fire Chief Michelle Smith.

The funeral for Wyant is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, November 5 at Joes Fire Station (5968 County Road F, Joe’s, Colorado). The service is open to the public and community members are encouraged to line the processional route to show the family support.

Click here for a processional route map which begins at 12 p.m. in Kirk, Colo. from the Kirk Fire Hall at 3259 County Rd M, Kirk, CO 80824.

At the end of the funeral, a firefighter sea of blue will gather and line the path for the family to carry Firefighter Wyant back to his fire truck.

