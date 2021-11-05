Advertisement

Geomagnetic storm produces colorful auroras

By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A strong geomagnetic storm this week produced colorful auroras across the world.

The storm was a level three out of five.

The storm was seen Wednesday and Thursday by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s satellite and ground-based instruments.

The storms are caused by solar flares and experts say this level of storm happens about 11 times a year.

This storm causes auroras, also known as the northern and southern lights.

The stronger the storm, the more likely they are to be seen at lower latitudes.

A level three geomagnetic storm often produces northern lights seen as low as Oregon and Illinois

The Washington Post reports this storm makes up for disappointing aurora displays over Halloween weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/4/21.
Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted; suspect in custody
Gov. Jared Polis during a Sept. 21, 2021, news conference.
‘No qualm if they have a death wish, but they’re clogging our hospitals’: Colorado governor voices frustration at remaining unvaccinated citizens
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Widefield High School senior dies in Colorado Springs crash
Letecia Stauch in a March 2020 courtroom appearance.
Letecia Stauch pleads not guilty in death of stepson Gannon; trial expected to start in March 2022
Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him

Latest News

Warming through the Weekend
Warming up this weekend
Multiple states have filed lawsuits against the Biden administration over vaccine mandates.
Lawsuits are being filed against the Biden administration over vaccine mandates
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witnesses: 1st victim threatened Rittenhouse, lunged for gun
Geomagnetic storm produced colorful auroras that could be seen across the world.
Geomagnetic storm produces colorful auroras