Fort Carson Turkey Trot kicks off November 20

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fort Carson Turkey Trot is set to kick off at 9 a.m. on November 20 at Iron Horse Park. The race will begin at 10 a.m.

Those who register for the run by November 10 will get a custom T-shirt and a medal.

In a press release, Fort Carson says, “during registration participants will predict their 5k run time. The course will be released on race day and runners will not be allowed to wear or use any kind of GPS or timing devices, including phones and watches, since those who finish closest to their predicted run time will win a turkey”.

Food and beverages will be served from 9 a.m. to noon.

Gate access procedures apply, so please plan accordingly. No refunds will be given for late arrival or if access to Fort Carson is denied.

The registration fee for this event is $20 per person and is open to all DOD ID cardholders. A full guide of activities and tickets can be found here.

