First large vaccine clinics for kids 5-11 held in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The first large vaccine clinics for children five to 11 in Colorado were held Friday. The state is partnering with Children’s Hospital Colorado to hold events across the state, including in Colorado Springs.

Doctors with that health system say they believe it’s important for parents to sign their kids up.

Doctor Lalit Bajaj is the Chief Quality and Outcomes Officer for Children’s Hospital Colorado. He says this new age group getting vaccinated is what can help end the pandemic.

“This virus will be with us for decades, generations, but if we can use it from what we call pandemic phase into an endemic phase where we know how to deal with it, we have smaller issues with it and it becomes something that we adapt to and learn to deal with,” said Dr. Bajaj.

Doctor Bajaj says he understands some parents may be unsure of getting their child vaccinated. He says it’s important as covid can be a risk to kids. Around 2,000 kids have been admitted to the Children’s Hospital system in Colorado for COVID. Over 100 have needed intensive care.

He points to two specific reasons why he thinks it’s best to get younger children vaccinated.

First, he points to a risk of multisystem inflammatory syndrome from the virus. According to the CDC, that’s a rare but serious condition in kids and adults. He also says kids can spread the virus.

Dr. Bajaj says this next milestone is promising.

“This is a great outcome to see this safe and efficacious vaccine come to the market and be able to start vaccinating kids and getting on with hopefully the next step here,” said Dr. Bajaj.

The children’s hospital participated in Pfizer’s international trial for kids ages five to 11. They say over 200 kids were enrolled in late June. Then they were followed for almost three months looking at their immune response and whether or not they contracted COVID.

The FDA says over 3,000 kids five to 11 who received the vaccine have had no serious side effects detected.

Kids can experience similar side effects experienced by adults.That could include tiredness, headache, soreness, chills, and a fever. Dr. Bajaj says kids are receiving a 10 microgram dose, while those 12 and older receive 30 micrograms.

It’s important to note that vaccine appointments at all Children’s Hospital locations for November are already full. 11 News ASKED THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT Friday afternoon if they will add any more this month or next. We’ll keep asking.

There are other locations offering vaccines for five to 11 year old kids.

For more information on what parents need to know about the COVID vaccine

