Advertisement

Crews respond to a grass fire near Fountain Creek in Pueblo

Fire in Pueblo 11/5/21
Fire in Pueblo 11/5/21(KKTV/Jack Heeke)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:55 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a grass fire in Pueblo Friday evening near Fountain creek.

Flames were visible at about 5:45 p.m. in an area east of downtown close to E. 4th Street.

11 News Reporter Jack Heeke was at the scene and said the fire was not threatening homes and it appeared the fire was not spreading far from the creek bed.

Last time this article was updated at 5:52 p.m. firefighters were just getting to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/4/21.
Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted; suspect in custody
Gov. Jared Polis during a Sept. 21, 2021, news conference.
‘No qualm if they have a death wish, but they’re clogging our hospitals’: Colorado governor voices frustration at remaining unvaccinated citizens
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Widefield High School senior dies in Colorado Springs crash
Letecia Stauch in a March 2020 courtroom appearance.
Letecia Stauch pleads not guilty in death of stepson Gannon; trial expected to start in March 2022

Latest News

Photo of a woman getting ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
First large vaccine clinics for kids 5-11 held in Colorado Springs
Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs.
Hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist under investigation in Colorado Springs
Isaac Ruybalid
MISSING: 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy last seen on October 23
COVID-19 in Colorado
WATCH: CDPHE gives COVID-19 update during press conference Friday