Crews respond to a grass fire near Fountain Creek in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a grass fire in Pueblo Friday evening near Fountain creek.

Flames were visible at about 5:45 p.m. in an area east of downtown close to E. 4th Street.

11 News Reporter Jack Heeke was at the scene and said the fire was not threatening homes and it appeared the fire was not spreading far from the creek bed.

Last time this article was updated at 5:52 p.m. firefighters were just getting to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.