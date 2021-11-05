Advertisement

Colorado Springs city council President Pro Tem Richard Skorman to resign December 2021

City Council President Pro Tem Richard Skorman formally resigned from the Colorado Springs City...
City Council President Pro Tem Richard Skorman formally resigned from the Colorado Springs City Council to be effective December 31, 2021.(City of Colorado Springs)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - City Council President Pro Tem Richard Skorman formally resigned from the Colorado Springs City Council to be effective December 31, 2021.

Skorman has been elected and served on the City Council four times from 1999 to 2007 and 2017 until 2021. He won his re-election in April of 2021 for his second term serving Council District 3.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, his resignation comes due to “unforeseen challenges from the pandemic, he made the difficult decision to leave to devote full-time to his business, working with his wife and business partner, Patricia Seator, to implement plans for full business recovery”.

Mr. Skorman will remain on City Council until December 31, 2021, in order to finish projects he has been working on.

