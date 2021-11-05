Colorado Springs animal shelter shut down, animals seized and investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Empty animal crates were scattered outside of a Colorado Springs shelter on Thursday as the Colorado Department of Agriculture wraps up an investigation.

New Hope Rescue was raided and multiple animals were seized as someone tied to the facility faces animal cruelty charges. The shelter is located off Bijou Street east of N. Union Boulevard.

Animal Law Enforcement officers with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) assisted with the seizure. According to a spokesperson with HSPPR, New Hope Rescue had their license suspended through the Pet Animal Care Facilities Act (PACFA) Program. New Hope Rescue based in Colorado Springs is no longer on the PACFA Facilities “active list.”

The Denver Dumb Friends League took possession of the animals and an investigation by the Colorado Department of Agriculture is expected to provide more information to the public on the investigation in the near future.

