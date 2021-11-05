Advertisement

Chopped salad shop Green District set to open in Colorado Springs

Popular Louisville-based chopped salad company, Green District is expanding into Denver and Colorado Springs in the spring of 2022.(Green District)
By KKTV
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Popular Louisville-based chopped salad company, Green District is expanding into Denver and Colorado Springs in the spring of 2022.

The company currently has six locations in Kentucky and Indiana.

Green District plans to open a location in the Denver Tech Center area, 8000 W. Belleview Avenue in Greenwood Village, suite B30, and a second, location will open next year at 7 Spectrum Loop in Colorado Springs. The company plans to open a minimum of six locations in the area.

“Colorado has been on my radar from the beginning. I lived in Colorado Springs for several years working and playing soccer and fell in love with the area,” said Jordan Doepke, co-founder of Green District. “We know the fresh menu and legendary vibe at GD will be a hit out west. These two stores are just the beginning and we look forward to sharing news of additional locations soon.”

The company says, “both new locations will serve Green District’s core menu of ten legendary chopped salads, wraps and grain bowls, with the option for customers to build custom creations. The menu features more than 50 fresh ingredients and house-made dressings. Offerings include the Livin’ on the Veg, a vegan bowl with black rice, tofu, red cabbage, sweet potato, mango, pickled cucumber, red pepper, edamame and crispy onions, and the Forbidden Fruit, a combination of spinach, kale, chicken, bacon, fresh strawberries, apples, craisins, feta cheese and walnuts. The core menu was created by Chef Rob Rice, hired in January 2021 to propel Green District’s food innovation.”

The Colorado locations will be led by Tim Spong, western market president for Green District, who has previous experience at Chipotle Mexican Grill.

