Advertisement

CDPHE gives COVID-19 update during press conference Friday

KKTV
KKTV(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is holding a press conference Friday to give an update on COVID-19 in Colorado.

The speakers include Scott Bookman, the COVID-19 Incident Commander, Russell Castagnaro, from the Office of Information Technology, and Heather Roth, Immunization Branch Chief, Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response at CDPHE.

The press conference is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. Friday. We will stream the press conference on the 11 Breaking News Center.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/4/21.
Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted; suspect in custody
Gov. Jared Polis during a Sept. 21, 2021, news conference.
‘No qualm if they have a death wish, but they’re clogging our hospitals’: Colorado governor voices frustration at remaining unvaccinated citizens
Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Widefield High School senior dies in Colorado Springs crash
Letecia Stauch in a March 2020 courtroom appearance.
Letecia Stauch pleads not guilty in death of stepson Gannon; trial expected to start in March 2022

Latest News

Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered Friday until sunset to honor Joes Fire...
Governor Polis orders flags to be lowered Friday for firefighter Larry Wyant
colin powell
WATCH: Funeral for Gen. Colin Powell (Beginning)
trailer fire
Firefighters investigating after semi trailers catch fire in Colorado Springs
City Council President Pro Tem Richard Skorman formally resigned from the Colorado Springs City...
Colorado Springs city council President Pro Tem Richard Skorman to resign December 2021