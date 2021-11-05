CDPHE gives COVID-19 update during press conference Friday

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is holding a press conference Friday to give an update on COVID-19 in Colorado.

The speakers include Scott Bookman, the COVID-19 Incident Commander, Russell Castagnaro, from the Office of Information Technology, and Heather Roth, Immunization Branch Chief, Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response at CDPHE.

The press conference is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. Friday.



