91 percent of ICU COVID-19 patients across UCHealth System are unvaccinated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Across Colorado, about 80 percent of adults are now vaccinated against COVID-19. UC Health says the other 20 percent who are unvaccinated are making up the vast majority of patients with COVID-19 in its hospitals.

As of Thursday across UCHealth, nearly 78 percent of all COVID inpatients are unvaccinated. And nearly 91 percent of COVID patients in the ICU are also unvaccinated.

You can find a graphic at the top of this article reflecting all UCHealth locations across the state.

For more data and updates from UCHealth click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.