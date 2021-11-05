Advertisement

2nd In-N-Out Burger opening in Colorado Springs on Friday

By Tony Keith and Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In-N-Out is continuing its expansion into Colorado Springs!

According to a news release, the fast-food chain will be opening its doors at the second Colorado Springs location, 2895 New Center Point Road on Friday. The newest location is near Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue on the east side of Colorado Springs close to Cimarron Hills. The first location in Colorado Springs opened in November of 2020.

All In-N-Out locations are open from 10:30 in the morning until 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and stay open until 1:30 in the morning on Fridays and Saturdays.

Click here to read more about In-N-Out in Colorado Springs by 11 News partner The Gazette.

Be warned... when the first location in Colorado Springs opened up there was a long wait time for weeks. Is the burger worth the wait? You might get your answer from my own personal experience in the video below, filmed on Dec. 3, 2020 at the first location in the Springs:

The wait for In-N-Out in Colorado Springs was 10 minutes Wednesday night... Don’t forget to support local restaurants too!

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

