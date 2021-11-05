2nd In-N-Out Burger opening in Colorado Springs on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In-N-Out is continuing its expansion into Colorado Springs!

According to a news release, the fast food chain will be opening its doors at the second Colorado Springs location, 2895 New Center Point Road on Friday. The newest location is near Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue on the east side of Colorado Springs close to Cimarron Hills. The first location in Colorado Springs opened in November of 2020.

All In-N-Out locations are open from 10:30 in the morning until 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and stay open until 1:30 in the morning on Fridays and Saturdays.

Be warned... when the first location in Colorado Springs opened up there was a long wait time for weeks.

