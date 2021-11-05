Advertisement

2 people arrested after police find stolen vehicle Friday morning

Officers were patrolling the area near the Val-U-Stay Inn near HIghway 50 and North Hudson...
Officers were patrolling the area near the Val-U-Stay Inn near HIghway 50 and North Hudson Avenue right before 2 a.m. Friday when they found the stolen vehicle.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are facing charges after Pueblo Police say they found a stolen vehicle.

Officers were patrolling the area near the Val-U-Stay Inn near Highway 50 and North Hudson Avenue right before 2 a.m. Friday when they found the stolen vehicle.

22-year-old Gabrielle Davis and 54-year-old Daniel Marquez were both arrested for first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/4/21.
Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted; suspect in custody
Gov. Jared Polis during a Sept. 21, 2021, news conference.
‘No qualm if they have a death wish, but they’re clogging our hospitals’: Colorado governor voices frustration at remaining unvaccinated citizens
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Widefield High School senior dies in Colorado Springs crash
Letecia Stauch in a March 2020 courtroom appearance.
Letecia Stauch pleads not guilty in death of stepson Gannon; trial expected to start in March 2022
Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him

Latest News

11.5.21
Warming up this weekend
Boulder Police are looking for missing 90-year-old Richard Williams, who was last seen on...
MISSING: 90-year-old last seen in Boulder Wednesday
Colorado Springs Fire Department is working to put out a fire near Planet Granite, located near...
One person being treated after fire early Friday morning
El Paso County Jail
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office receives national accreditation for jail health services