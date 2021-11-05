2 people arrested after police find stolen vehicle Friday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are facing charges after Pueblo Police say they found a stolen vehicle.

Officers were patrolling the area near the Val-U-Stay Inn near Highway 50 and North Hudson Avenue right before 2 a.m. Friday when they found the stolen vehicle.

On 11-5-21 at 1:50 am Officer J. Brown was patrolling the Val U Stay Inn located at 2001 N. Hudson and observed a stolen vehicle. Gabrielle Davis (22) and Daniel Marquez (54) we’re both arrested for 1st Deg. Agg. Motor Vehicle Theft, and 1st Deg. Criminal Trespass. #NightShift pic.twitter.com/76OTwWMYKm — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) November 5, 2021

22-year-old Gabrielle Davis and 54-year-old Daniel Marquez were both arrested for first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

