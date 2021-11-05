2 people arrested after police find stolen vehicle Friday morning
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are facing charges after Pueblo Police say they found a stolen vehicle.
Officers were patrolling the area near the Val-U-Stay Inn near Highway 50 and North Hudson Avenue right before 2 a.m. Friday when they found the stolen vehicle.
22-year-old Gabrielle Davis and 54-year-old Daniel Marquez were both arrested for first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.