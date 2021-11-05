2 arrested for string of business robberies across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs Police have arrested two suspects reportedly involved in a string of business robberies across the city since early October.

Those individuals were identified as 21-year-old Damion Daniels and 20-year-old Tanias Hurt. Police shared details on the arrests Thursday morning.

The robberies happened at the following locations:

10/07/2021 Circle K, 3805 Maizeland Road

10/08/2021 G&R Liquors, 3815 Maizeland Road

10/10/2021 Circle K, 5553 Austin Bluffs Parkway

10/10/2021 Dutch Brothers, 6405 Source Center Point

10/11/2021 Diamond Shamrock, 4295 North Academy Boulevard

10/20/2021 Circle K, 3290 Austin Bluffs Parkway

Police arrested Daniels and Hurt on Oct. 21 in the 3800 block of Radiant Drive in the Stetson Hills area.

Daniels has been charged with three counts of second-degree kidnapping and six counts of aggravated robbery. Daniels had a firearm on him when arrested.

Hurt has been charged with one count of second-degree kidnapping and and two counts of aggravated robbery.

