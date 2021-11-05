11 Sports sits down with CBS analyst ahead of Commander’s Classic

ARLINGTON, TEX. (KKTV) - The 2021 Commander’s Classic is Saturday, and it has captured a lot of attention.

The 6-2 Air Force Falcons will be facing the 4-3 Army Black Knights at Globe Life Field, which is the home of the Texas Rangers.

KKTV spoke with CBS Sports lead analyst Aaaron Taylor, who will be calling the game Saturday for CBS.

“You’re gonna love this game,” he said. “This game’s gonna feature the top two rushing offenses in the country, a little bit different styles about how they go about it, both are option-based. What’s at stake for Air Force is they are guaranteed to win the Commander in Chief’s trophy which is like the Super Bowl of Super Bowls.”

Aaron’s an old All-American offensive lineman so there aren’t many out there who can appreciate more what the Falcons do on offense. His eyes lit up when he talked about the Air Force run game.

“I love watching what he does because it’s good old school style football. Steve Leboski the offensive line coach does a masterful job. Air Force only had three returning starts on their offensive line. Everybody from last year graduated, and quite frankly, they are certainly one of the best units in the Mountain West Conference, on the west coast, and arguably in the nation with the way they run off the football.”

This game features the top two rushing offense in the nation, and a chance for the Falcons claim their first Commander in Chief’s trophy since 2016.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.