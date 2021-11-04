Advertisement

WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:19 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Yet another video filmed in Colorado serves as a reminder to use common sense when you’re around wildlife.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is continually warning people to avoid conflict with wild animals, especially animals that pose a danger to people and pets. Click here for more tips and advice from the wildlife agency.

The latest attack caught on camera happened in Estes Park in late October. Eric Burley, who runs the Facebook page @Delvis Prime, was filming a herd that was in town close to people. Elk walking through Estes Park isn’t out of the norm for the popular tourist destination.

Burley noticed the elk were starting to show signs of aggression.

“This ain’t good,” you can hear Burley saying as he films. “They’re showing teeth.”

Seconds after Burley started warning people around him, he noticed a man walking directly toward an elk that was starting to move away from the herd and in the direction of people.

“Watch out sir,” you can hear Burley yell to the man. “Watch out, watch out!!”

The man either didn’t hear him, or chose to ignore the warning from Burley and continued walking. That’s when the elk taught him a tough lesson to learn. The elk lowered his head and knocked the man off his feet. A woman rushed to the man’s side to check on him. The man appeared to be physically okay, just a bit shaken up.

When we asked Burley how he knew the elk was showing signs he was about to attack, Burley responded with, “I used common sense.”

Burley shared the video with 11 News hoping it would serve as a reminder to others that you should always be cautious around wildlife.

