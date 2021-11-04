‘There’s no surrender’: Broncos not in rebuild mode after Miller trade

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Broncos fan’s sigh of relief was short lived.

After finally getting a win, the team and the fans had to say goodbye to Von Miller--one of the few remaining players from the Superbowl 50 team--and a fan favorite.

“Everyone here knows he’s future Hall of Famer and Ring of Famer,” safety Justin Simmons said. “In my eyes when I got here, he’s just the epitome of what it means to be a Denver Bronco.”

“That’s one of my guys. I’ve built a relationship and friendship with Von since I’ve been here,” wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. “I’m a big fan and believer in Von and who he is as a person, a teammate, and as a football player. When you lose a guy like that, it hurts not only for us in the locker room, but I’m pretty sure everybody in Denver and anybody who supports us.”

The trade deadline came and went, and aside from trading the franchise player and a rookie, the Bronco’s didn’t do much else. The team says they still think they can win with the players they have now and they want to prove that in Dallas this Sunday.

“Nobody is surrendering here. We talked to the team about that. We have confidence in the players that will step in for him. We have confidence in our team, and it still has the ability to improve a lot. That’s what we’re counting on. There’s no surrender,” head coach Vic Fangio said.

And players agree: they aren’t seeing this as a rebuild. And to prove that, they have to perform better.

“At the end of the day, no matter what I say about how great I feel about the team and how well I think we could do, it doesn’t matter unless we win,” Simmons added. “There’s not much I’m going to be able to say to tell fans or anyone else how confident I am. We’ve just got to go show you on Sundays.”

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater says now is the time for other players to step up.

“You see that because it’s about opportunity. Different guys are getting an opportunity now to make plays for this team and either establish themselves in this league, or just create a name for themselves in this league.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.