Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was active for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday night. It has since been lifted.

At about 5:53 p.m. the following alert was issued for a neighborhood near N. Union Boulevard and N. Academy Boulevard:

“This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 11-04-2021. There is police activity related to a barricaded suspect in the area of 2800 El Capitan Drive.

You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate. "

At about 6:30 p.m. the alert was lifted.

11 News is working to get more information from police on what prompted the law enforcement activity.

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood. (Everbridge/Google)

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.