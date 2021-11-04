Advertisement

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/4/21.
Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/4/21.(KKTV/Brian Sherrod)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:55 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was active for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday night. It has since been lifted.

At about 5:53 p.m. the following alert was issued for a neighborhood near N. Union Boulevard and N. Academy Boulevard:

“This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 11-04-2021. There is police activity related to a barricaded suspect in the area of 2800 El Capitan Drive.

You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate. "

At about 6:30 p.m. the alert was lifted.

11 News is working to get more information from police on what prompted the law enforcement activity.

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood.
Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood.(Everbridge/Google)

