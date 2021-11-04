Advertisement

Sabres end 8-month stalemate by trading Jack Eichel to Vegas

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (15) puts the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik...
Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (15) puts the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Jack Eichel era in Buffalo is over.

The Sabres have ended an eight-month stalemate by trading their former captain and face of the franchise to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The trade ends a bitter feud between Eichel and Buffalo over how to repair his herniated disk, which has sidelined him since March. The dispute revolved around the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement giving teams the final say over the treatment of injuries.

The Golden Knights have granted Eichel permission to have the artificial disk replacement surgery he preferred, though the recovery timetable means he’ll likely miss most if not all of the remainder of the season.

Buffalo acquired forward Alex Tuch, rookie center Peyton Krebs and two draft picks.

