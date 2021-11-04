Mobile vaccine clinics coming to District 60 elementary schools

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Mobile vaccine clinics are coming to District 60 elementary schools!

Starting next week and continuing throughout the month, mobile clinics will be parking in various school parking lots across the city, ready to give out COVID vaccinations to newly eligible 5-to-11-year-olds!

“We are excited to be partnering with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment to bring these clinics to our elementary schools and offer a critical piece of protection to our youngest students,” said Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso. “As educators, we want nothing more than our schools to remain open and our children in the classroom seats, and this vaccine is vital in helping us accomplish those goals.”

Since the delta variant became the dominant strain, kids have been more susceptible to contracting COVID. Cases among elementary students have dramatically spiked since school went back in session in August.

“People of all ages can get and spread the virus. Children are getting and spreading COVID-19 at a faster rate than they have in the past. Cases in children age 5 to 18 are at its highest level since the start of the pandemic,” said Randy Evetts, public health director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

The clinics will be held from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on the following dates:

November 13: Highland Park Elementary

November 19: Morton Elementary

November 20: Haaff Elementary

November 20: Bradford Elementary

November 26: Bessemer Academy

November 27: Eva Baca Elementary

The first 250 to receive the vaccine will receive a Walmart gift card, the district said.

