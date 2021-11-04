Advertisement

MISSING: Teen last seen Oct. 26 in Colorado Springs, considered a runaway

Missing teen out of El Paso County.
Missing teen out of El Paso County.(EPC Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:09 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that it is illegal to harbor a minor as they ask for help with locating a missing teen.

Authorities shared photos of 15-year-old Haley Gallardo Wednesday night, she’s a reported runaway. Haley was last seen on Oct. 26 at Harrison High School on the south side of Colorado Springs.

“She has a history of running away. Unlawfully harboring a minor is illegal & may result in time spent in jail or a fine of $1000,” the sheriff’s office added on social media.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children allegedly killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area; GoFundMe set up to support surviving family members
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Deadly crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs under investigation
Fountain Springs Apartment scene 11/2/201
2 people found dead after reported shooting in eastern Colorado Springs apartment
2021 Results.
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder explains delay in reporting election results
Kayelynn Nieto.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for missing teen in Colorado

Latest News

A bonfire west of I-25 on 11/3/21.
Don’t worry, the large fire off I-25 south of Monument Wednesday night was just a bonfire for a pep rally
Governor Jared Polis unveiled the state’s plan to reimagine early childhood care and education...
Governor Polis announces state’s plan for early childhood care and education
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Deadly crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs under investigation
WATCH: Help Wreaths Across America honor fallen service members in Colorado Springs