MISSING: Teen last seen Oct. 26 in Colorado Springs, considered a runaway
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:09 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that it is illegal to harbor a minor as they ask for help with locating a missing teen.
Authorities shared photos of 15-year-old Haley Gallardo Wednesday night, she’s a reported runaway. Haley was last seen on Oct. 26 at Harrison High School on the south side of Colorado Springs.
“She has a history of running away. Unlawfully harboring a minor is illegal & may result in time spent in jail or a fine of $1000,” the sheriff’s office added on social media.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.
