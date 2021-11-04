MISSING: Teen last seen Oct. 26 in Colorado Springs, considered a runaway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that it is illegal to harbor a minor as they ask for help with locating a missing teen.

Authorities shared photos of 15-year-old Haley Gallardo Wednesday night, she’s a reported runaway. Haley was last seen on Oct. 26 at Harrison High School on the south side of Colorado Springs.

“She has a history of running away. Unlawfully harboring a minor is illegal & may result in time spent in jail or a fine of $1000,” the sheriff’s office added on social media.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.

