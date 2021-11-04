MISSING: Lakewood Police looking for 13-year-old endangered runaway

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) -The Lakewood Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Matthew Oberly who they say is an endangered runaway.

Police say Oberly left his home in Lakewood on Oct. 28 and has not been seen since. Officers say he may be attempting to travel to California. He was reportedly seen on Nov. 1 at Union Station in Denver.

A picture of Oberly can be found at the top of this article.

If you have any information on Oberly’s location, or see him call Det. Stahl at 303-987-7209.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.