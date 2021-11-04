Advertisement

MISSING: Lakewood Police looking for 13-year-old endangered runaway

Endangered Runaway: The Lakewood Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Matthew Oberly
Endangered Runaway: The Lakewood Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Matthew Oberly(Lakewood Police Department)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) -The Lakewood Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Matthew Oberly who they say is an endangered runaway.

Police say Oberly left his home in Lakewood on Oct. 28 and has not been seen since. Officers say he may be attempting to travel to California. He was reportedly seen on Nov. 1 at Union Station in Denver.

A picture of Oberly can be found at the top of this article.

If you have any information on Oberly’s location, or see him call Det. Stahl at 303-987-7209.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children allegedly killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area; GoFundMe set up to support surviving family members
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Widefield high school senior dies in Colorado Springs crash
Fountain Springs Apartment scene 11/2/201
2 people found dead after reported shooting in eastern Colorado Springs apartment
Kayelynn Nieto.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for missing teen in Colorado
2021 Results.
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder explains delay in reporting election results

Latest News

1103
WATCH: How to protect yourself from unemployment fraud; a victim's story
This is a graph of the percent of Acute Care Beds in use in Colorado as of Nov. 3, 2021.
Colorado hospitals address statewide capacity concerns, escalate transfer system to highest level
A bonfire west of I-25 on 11/3/21.
Don’t worry, the large fire off I-25 south of Monument Wednesday night was just a bonfire for a pep rally
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Widefield high school senior dies in Colorado Springs crash