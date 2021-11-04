Advertisement

Letecia Stauch to enter guilty or not-guilty plea in death of stepson Gannon Thursday

Letecia Stauch in a March 2020 courtroom appearance.
Letecia Stauch in a March 2020 courtroom appearance.((source: KOAA))
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Letecia Stauch will enter a guilty or not-guilty plea Thursday ahead of her looming trial for the death of her stepson Gannon.

Stauch -- who has declined to attend her last few court sessions, including September’s hearing to decide whether her case would go before a jury -- was told by the judge she would have to appear at Thursday’s plea hearing.

Gannon Stauch, 11, disappeared from his Fountain home in January 2020 and was found stuffed in a suitcase in Florida two months later. Investigators say the person responsible for shooting, stabbing and beating the young boy was his stepmother. She is the sole suspect in the case.

Prosecutors laid out their case against Stauch in a preliminary hearing in September, revealing details never before made public. Among these revelations: that law enforcement allegedly found blood-soaked furniture in the Stauch family home and a trail of blood leading from Gannon’s room to the garage; that a series of GPS signals from Stauch’s phone and vehicle allegedly showed how she was trying to find a spot to dump Gannon’s body, first in Colorado and then across the country; and findings from the autopsy which showed how Gannon was shot under the chin and beaten over the head, as well as stabbed multiple times and slashed in the arms.

If, as expected, Stauch pleas not guilty, her trial will be sometime in 2022, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said.

Click here for previous coverage on the case.

