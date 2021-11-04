Judge reinstates case against BLM protester who allegedly blocked I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A judge has reinstated the case against a Black Lives Matter demonstrator months after her charges were thrown out.

Molly Avion, 21, was cited last year for allegedly participating in a protest on I-25 in Colorado Springs that obstructed traffic for about an hour. The demonstration started during rush hour when 12 vehicles abruptly stopped in the northbound lanes near the Bijou exit and people with signs and bullhorns jumped out. The protest brought traffic to a halt during a time when officers were tied up on other calls including a shooting, Police Chief Vince Niski chided. The participants said the demonstration was intended bring attention to the injustices faced by the Black community.

Avion was among the 18 people cited for misdemeanors. In May of this year, her case was tossed out after a judge found the statute used against her overly broad. The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said at the time that it would be appealing the ruling, and after reviewing the case, a district court judge reinstated the case Wednesday.

After review/analysis, District Court Judge G. David Miller has issued his decision in the interstate obstruction appeal. ... The case is remanded to the county court for prosecution. The finding of unconstitutional vagueness of the statute is reversed, and the case is remanded back to the county court for further proceedings consistent with this order,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said.

An affidavit outlining that decision can be read below:

