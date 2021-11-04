Governor Polis announces state’s plan for early childhood care and education

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) -Governor Jared Polis unveiled the state’s plan to reimagine early childhood care and education for young children and their families Wednesday.

Polis announced the new Department of Early Childhood (DEC) is pending final approval. He also talked about how plans are underway for the universal preschool program.

As required by HB21-1304, Colorado is creating the Department of Early Childhood (DEC) that will focus on strengthening the state’s early childhood system.

A plan outlining recommendations for the DEC is now complete and pending final approval by the Early Childhood Leadership Commission (ECLC). The ECLC will meet on Nov. 10, and an endorsement is expected no later than Nov. 15.

Some focuses for the DEC will include helping families have easier access to early childhood services; support the early childhood workforce and position the universal preschool program to increase services for low-income children and simultaneously expand access to all children before they enter kindergarten.

The announcement happened at Meadowood Child Development Center in Aurora on the one-year anniversary of the passage of Proposition EE. It dedicates funding to establish the universal preschool program by 2023.

“On this day last year, Coloradans voted for free preschool for every child, an investment in early childhood care and education that supports families and child development,” said Governor Polis. “This new plan is a key step to make this a reality as we prepare for voter-approved funding for all four-year-olds in fall of 2023. I’m excited that with today’s news we can continue to build on Colorado’s longstanding commitment to children and families.”

Officials say the creation of the DEC is the first step in developing and implementing the universal preschool program. All Colorado families, regardless of income, will have the opportunity to access 10 hours of early care and education per week, per child, in the year prior to the child entering kindergarten.

A report to provide DEC with a set of recommendations and guidance related to the program will be released Jan. 1, 2022.

Polis also included additional funding for early childhood education in his FY 2022-23 balanced budget proposal. He outlined an initial investment of $13 million, of which $5.1 million is General Fund, as a direct result of significant stakeholder work to position the DEC for success this year and beyond.

“The transition plan for the new Department of Early Childhood marks an important step forward for families who want access to high-quality early childhood programs and services—not just those who can afford it,” said Senator Janet Buckner. “Colorado will soon be able to be positioned to support more children and families than ever before, and it will be able to do so equitably. Equity is at the heart of our plan for the future.”

Following the legislative session, the DEC will open its doors July 1, 2022.

