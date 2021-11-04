Advertisement

Ex-jail employees sued for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat

File image of Pinkfong's "Baby Shark." Jail employees in Oklahoma are accused of forcing...
File image of Pinkfong's "Baby Shark." Jail employees in Oklahoma are accused of forcing inmates to listen to the children's song on a loop at a loud volume for hours.(Business Wire via AP Photos)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people are suing Oklahoma County jail employees who investigators found forced them to stand handcuffed for hours and listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat.

The Oklahoman reports attorneys for three former inmates filed the civil rights lawsuit Monday in Oklahoma City federal court, describing the tactics as “torture events.”

A criminal investigation last year determined at least four inmates were secured to a wall with their hands cuffed behind them while the song played on a loop at a loud volume for hours in two separate incidents in November and December 2019.

A jury trial in the criminal case is set for February.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Widefield High School senior dies in Colorado Springs crash
Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children allegedly killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area; GoFundMe set up to support surviving family members
2021 Results.
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder explains delay in reporting election results
Kayelynn Nieto.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for missing teen in Colorado
Roger Brandon Abeyta
WANTED: Man suspected of sexually assaulting at least one child in El Paso County

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
NBA: Firm will probe Suns after report of racism, misogyny
swauger
Second woman sentenced in Colorado Springs daycare "false wall" case
Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
Pueblo Police Department vehicle
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Pueblo
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle