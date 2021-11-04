Don’t worry, the large fire off I-25 south of Monument Wednesday night was just a bonfire for a pep rally

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Motorists driving along I-25 north of Colorado Springs Wednesday night were startled to see a large fire burning west of the highway.

The fire was clearly visible at about 7:30 p.m. and may have sparked concern, but there was no reason to worry. 11 News confirmed with a spokesperson from the United States Air Force Academy the blaze was simply a bonfire as part of a pep rally an USAFA grounds.

Cadets are getting ready to welcome in Army for a football game this Saturday you can watch on KKTV.

When 11 News drove by the area at about 8 p.m., the fire appeared to be out.

Kickoff is slated at 9:30 p.m. and the game can be watched on KKTV.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.