Don’t worry, the large fire off I-25 south of Monument Wednesday night was just a bonfire for a pep rally
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:38 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Motorists driving along I-25 north of Colorado Springs Wednesday night were startled to see a large fire burning west of the highway.
The fire was clearly visible at about 7:30 p.m. and may have sparked concern, but there was no reason to worry. 11 News confirmed with a spokesperson from the United States Air Force Academy the blaze was simply a bonfire as part of a pep rally an USAFA grounds.
Cadets are getting ready to welcome in Army for a football game this Saturday you can watch on KKTV.
When 11 News drove by the area at about 8 p.m., the fire appeared to be out.
Kickoff is slated at 9:30 p.m. and the game can be watched on KKTV.
