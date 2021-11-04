Advertisement

Don’t worry, the large fire off I-25 south of Monument Wednesday night was just a bonfire for a pep rally

A bonfire west of I-25 on 11/3/21.
A bonfire west of I-25 on 11/3/21.(11 News Viewer John V.)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:38 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Motorists driving along I-25 north of Colorado Springs Wednesday night were startled to see a large fire burning west of the highway.

The fire was clearly visible at about 7:30 p.m. and may have sparked concern, but there was no reason to worry. 11 News confirmed with a spokesperson from the United States Air Force Academy the blaze was simply a bonfire as part of a pep rally an USAFA grounds.

Cadets are getting ready to welcome in Army for a football game this Saturday you can watch on KKTV.

When 11 News drove by the area at about 8 p.m., the fire appeared to be out.

Kickoff is slated at 9:30 p.m. and the game can be watched on KKTV.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children allegedly killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area; GoFundMe set up to support surviving family members
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Deadly crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs under investigation
Fountain Springs Apartment scene 11/2/201
2 people found dead after reported shooting in eastern Colorado Springs apartment
2021 Results.
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder explains delay in reporting election results
Kayelynn Nieto.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for missing teen in Colorado

Latest News

Missing teen out of El Paso County.
MISSING: Teen last seen Oct. 26 in Colorado Springs, considered a runaway
Governor Jared Polis unveiled the state’s plan to reimagine early childhood care and education...
Governor Polis announces state’s plan for early childhood care and education
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Deadly crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs under investigation
WATCH: Help Wreaths Across America honor fallen service members in Colorado Springs