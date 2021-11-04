Deadly crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a deadly car crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue. Officers say they arrived on scene to find a man dead.

Police say they spoke with the driver of a Honda Sedan who was still on scene. According to officers, the driver cooperated and gave them information.

Investigators say the pedestrian was wearing black clothing and had been walking westbound across Santa Fe Avenue. The driver of the Honda was traveling on Santa Fe and reportedly was unable to see the pedestrian and hit him. The pedestrian died on scene.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police do not suspect that the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

