Advertisement

Deadly crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Pueblo

Pueblo Police Department vehicle
Pueblo Police Department vehicle(KKTV)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:17 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a deadly car crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue. Officers say they arrived on scene to find a man dead.

Police say they spoke with the driver of a Honda Sedan who was still on scene. According to officers, the driver cooperated and gave them information.

Investigators say the pedestrian was wearing black clothing and had been walking westbound across Santa Fe Avenue. The driver of the Honda was traveling on Santa Fe and reportedly was unable to see the pedestrian and hit him. The pedestrian died on scene.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police do not suspect that the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Widefield High School senior dies in Colorado Springs crash
Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children allegedly killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area; GoFundMe set up to support surviving family members
2021 Results.
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder explains delay in reporting election results
Kayelynn Nieto.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for missing teen in Colorado
Roger Brandon Abeyta
WANTED: Man suspected of sexually assaulting at least one child in El Paso County

Latest News

swauger
Second woman sentenced in Colorado Springs daycare "false wall" case
Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
11/3/21
WATCH: Elk attack caught on camera in Colorado, despite a warning from the man filming
Letecia Stauch in a March 2020 courtroom appearance.
Letecia Stauch pleads not guilty in death of stepson Gannon; trial expected to start in March 2022