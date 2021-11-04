Colorado voters can use smartphone to fix ballot signature discrepancies with TXT2Cure

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado voters can use their smartphone to fix ballot signature discrepancies from the latest election.

Through the initiative TXT2Cure, if a voter is notified by their county clerk of a signature discrepancy they can text “Colorado” to 2VOTE (28638). You will receive a reply with a link to click on.

From their enter your voter ID number printed on the rejection notice from your county election office. Then you’ll need to affirm you returned your ballot from this election, sign the affidavit on your phone, take a photo of acceptable form of ID, and press “Submit.”

The information is then electronically sent to the county clerk to process. Voters must complete these steps by midnight on Nov. 10 for the ballot to be counted.

“Last year we launched TXT2Cure, a new technological advancement that makes it easier for voters to cure their signatures on their ballot,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “Based on the incredible success of the program, I’m glad that Colorado voters statewide will again have the ability at their fingertips to correct ballot signature discrepancies this November. This innovative program helps ensure that every vote counts in our elections.”

During last year’s election, 11,085 ballots that may not have been counted, were cured or fixed using this system.

For more information on Colorado’s 2021 Election click here.

