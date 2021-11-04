Colorado hospitals address statewide capacity concerns, escalate transfer system to highest level

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KKTV) -As concerns about hospital capacity continue to escalate, health systems across the state are taking what the Colorado Hospital Association calls an “extraordinary step.” Tier 3 of the Combined Hospital Transfer Center (CHTC) has been activated. This is the highest tier.

It escalates the ability to move patients around, to a statewide level. Both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients can be transferred from a hospital that doesn’t have enough capacity or needs to move patients for a different level of care. The step was taken on Wednesday.

According to CHA, there is now a single point of contact in place for any hospital that needs to send sick patients to specialized facilities or those who are recovering to hospitals with more room and staff.

“Even when under immense pressure, the state’s health care system continues to work collaboratively with each other and our partners at the state to ensure the best care possible is available to every Coloradan that needs it. However, activating Tier 3 of the CHTC should send a clear message to Coloradans: our health care system is in jeopardy of being overwhelmed,” said Darlene Tad-y, MD, CHA Vice President of Clinical Affairs.

Under an executive order signed by Governor Polis last week, the transfers can happen without the patient’s consent. It also requires facilities to receive any transfer determined necessary by the CHTC.

The CHA says the best solution for capacity issues right now is to lower the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. They are asking for help from all Coloradans to do that.

“Please continue to wash your hands, wear a mask, and watch your distance when out in public, and, if you’re able, get a COVID-19 vaccine. It’s also crucial that individuals continue to seek health care at the right level, the right time, and the right place,” said Tad-y.

For Colorado COVID-19 numbers, statistics and hospitalization numbers click here.

