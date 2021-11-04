Advertisement

CDOT: I-25 in Gap Project expected to be a little safer this winter, drivers still take precautions

I-25 Gap Project
I-25 Gap Project(KKTV/Kasia Kerridge)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:56 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT is warning drivers to still take precautions in the I-25 Gap Project this winter, although it may be a little safer compared to last year.

11 News spoke with CDOT about the upcoming winter season. The I-25 Gap Project, which is the 18-mile stretch between Castle Rock and Monument, is the largest construction zone in the state. Even in normal conditions, it can still be dangerous with the curvy roads, cones and slower speeds.

“The two biggest causes of crashes in the gap are speeding and following too closely. So, what we always tell people is to reduce your speeds, drive either the speed limit or below the speed limits for conditions,” said Bob Wilson of CDOT.

CDOT said the Gap is now wider in some areas, which can help clear crashes from the road. There are also fewer concrete barriers along the side.

“Any roadway, doesn’t matter how wide it is, can be hazardous because if you hit a patch of ice, that can send you spinning across four lanes of traffic,” said Wilson.

Southern Colorado has yet to have a major snowstorm for the 2021-2022 winter season, but crews are still prepared to shutdown I-25 if needed during hazardous weather conditions, and/or reduce the speed limits.

“Right now we’re trying to get as much paving and striping done as possible because winter weather is approaching and paving and striping are very temperature dependent,” said Wilson.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Widefield high school senior dies in Colorado Springs crash
2021 Results.
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder explains delay in reporting election results
Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children allegedly killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area; GoFundMe set up to support surviving family members
Kayelynn Nieto.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for missing teen in Colorado
Crash on northbound Garden of the Gods at I-25.
Major crash causes backups on I-25 near Garden of the Gods on Wednesday

Latest News

Quiet and Mild next few days
Staying pleasant and sunny
1103
WATCH: How to protect yourself from unemployment fraud; a victim's story
Endangered Runaway: The Lakewood Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Matthew Oberly
MISSING: Lakewood Police looking for 13-year-old endangered runaway
This is a graph of the percent of Acute Care Beds in use in Colorado as of Nov. 3, 2021.
Colorado hospitals address statewide capacity concerns, escalate transfer system to highest level