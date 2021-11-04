CDOT: I-25 in Gap Project expected to be a little safer this winter, drivers still take precautions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT is warning drivers to still take precautions in the I-25 Gap Project this winter, although it may be a little safer compared to last year.

11 News spoke with CDOT about the upcoming winter season. The I-25 Gap Project, which is the 18-mile stretch between Castle Rock and Monument, is the largest construction zone in the state. Even in normal conditions, it can still be dangerous with the curvy roads, cones and slower speeds.

“The two biggest causes of crashes in the gap are speeding and following too closely. So, what we always tell people is to reduce your speeds, drive either the speed limit or below the speed limits for conditions,” said Bob Wilson of CDOT.

CDOT said the Gap is now wider in some areas, which can help clear crashes from the road. There are also fewer concrete barriers along the side.

“Any roadway, doesn’t matter how wide it is, can be hazardous because if you hit a patch of ice, that can send you spinning across four lanes of traffic,” said Wilson.

Southern Colorado has yet to have a major snowstorm for the 2021-2022 winter season, but crews are still prepared to shutdown I-25 if needed during hazardous weather conditions, and/or reduce the speed limits.

“Right now we’re trying to get as much paving and striping done as possible because winter weather is approaching and paving and striping are very temperature dependent,” said Wilson.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.