Advertisement

Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines?

By EMMA H. TOBIN
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines?

Yes, COVID-19 boosters use the same recipe as the original shots, despite the emergence of the more contagious delta variant. The vaccines weren’t tweaked to better match delta because they’re still working well.

The vaccines work by training your body to recognize and fight the spike protein that coats the coronavirus and helps it invade the body’s cells. Delta’s mutations fortunately weren’t different enough to escape detection.

The increased protection you might get from a booster adjusted to better match the delta or other variants would be marginal, says Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Manufacturing doses with a new formula would have also delayed the rollout of boosters.

Moderna and Pfizer are studying boosters tweaked for the delta and other variants to be ready if one’s ever needed. Health authorities would have to decide if and when a vaccine formula swap would be worthwhile.

“What we don’t know,” Goepfert noted, “is if you have a delta vaccine compared to the regular vaccine, does it actually work better in preventing transmission or asymptomatic infection?”

The U.S. has authorized booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for certain people, and a few other countries also are using boosters of those shots or other COVID-19 vaccines.

______

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

What’s the latest advice on the type of mask I should wear?

Can I get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time?

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children allegedly killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area; GoFundMe set up to support surviving family members
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Widefield high school senior dies in Colorado Springs crash
Fountain Springs Apartment scene 11/2/201
2 people found dead after reported shooting in eastern Colorado Springs apartment
Kayelynn Nieto.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for missing teen in Colorado
2021 Results.
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder explains delay in reporting election results

Latest News

FILE - The Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., where actor Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger...
“Rust” film armorer says someone may have put bullet in gun
1103
WATCH: How to protect yourself from unemployment fraud; a victim's story
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House ready for debate, votes after bolstering Biden’s bill
Endangered Runaway: The Lakewood Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Matthew Oberly
MISSING: Lakewood Police looking for 13-year-old endangered runaway