WANTED: Man suspected of sexually assaulting at least one child in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of a sex assault suspect on Wednesday and is asking the public to help track him down.

Two photos of the suspect, 31-year-old Roger Brandon Abeyta, can be viewed at the top of this article. The sheriff’s office believes Abeyta used social media platforms to “lure” juvenile victims.

“Mr. Abeyta currently has multiple active felony warrants for numerous charges, to include but not limited to, Sexual Assault on a Child and Internet Luring of a Child,” a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “Mr. Abeyta is known to use multiple names and frequently changes his appearance.”

Investigators believe he may be in the Denver Metro area.

Call 719520-6666 and reference case number 21-9760 with any information.

