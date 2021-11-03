Advertisement

Switchbacks FC striker Hadji Barry wins prestigious Golden Boot award

Finished regular season with record 25 goals
Switchbacks FC Hadji Barry celebrates one of his 25 goals during the 2021 USL Championship season
Switchbacks FC Hadji Barry celebrates one of his 25 goals during the 2021 USL Championship season(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:03 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hadji Barry ends the 2021 USL Championship regular season in the record books.

The Switchbacks FC forward finished the year with 25 goals, winning the Golden Boot race for most goals by a player in the season. Barry led the competition all year, beating out Sebastian Guenzatti (Tampa Bay Rowdies, 21), Kyle Murphy (Memphis FC, 20), and Cameron Lancaster (Louisville City FC, 20).

Barry’s 25 goals also tied the record for the most goals in a season in USL Championship history, sharing the award with Lancaster’s output in 2018. He was named USL Player of the Month twice during the season.

Barry helped Switchbacks FC to a 13-9-10 record and a USL playoff appearance for the first time for Colorado Springs since 2016. Switchbacks FC will travel to play Orange County SC in the first round of the postseason Saturday at 8pm.

