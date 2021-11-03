Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan; Marksheffel closed in both directions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash has shut down part of a major roadway for the Wednesday morning commute.

Police tell 11 News at least two cars collided at Marksheffel and Drennan, killing one person. The conditions of the other people involved in the crash are unknown.

Marksheffel is closed in both directions between Space Village Avenue and Bradley Road.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

Confirmed fatality. Sounds like they've shut down Marksheffel from Drennan to Space Village Av. — Luke Victor 🦃 (@LukeVictorWx) November 3, 2021

