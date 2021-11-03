Advertisement

Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan; Marksheffel closed in both directions

Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash has shut down part of a major roadway for the Wednesday morning commute.

Police tell 11 News at least two cars collided at Marksheffel and Drennan, killing one person. The conditions of the other people involved in the crash are unknown.

Marksheffel is closed in both directions between Space Village Avenue and Bradley Road.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

