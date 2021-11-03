Advertisement

Senior alert activated for 81-year-old man in Aurora

A senior alert has been activated by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to find 81-year-old...
A senior alert has been activated by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to find 81-year-old Steven Joseph Kolanowski.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:45 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A senior alert was activated by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to find 81-year-old Steven Joseph Kolanowski Tuesday night.

Authorities say he was last seen Nov. 2 around 5 a.m. at 1475 S. Kingston Street in Aurora. Kolanowski was reportedly last seen wearing a short-sleeve brown shirt and brown pants. He is 6′3, 185 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

The CBI says he likely left his home at about 2:30 p.m. in a 2008 gold Toyota Sienna with the Colorado license plate 494-TXV

If you have any information on Kolanowski’s location or if you see him, call the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children believed to be killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area
Fountain Springs Apartment scene 11/2/201
2 people found dead after reported shooting in eastern Colorado Springs apartment
Kayelynn Nieto.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for missing teen in Colorado
Shane and Lisa Eskridge run local Vet Clinic in Canon City since 2006. Shane currently...
Canon City couple battles COVID-19 as community raises funds to keep their vet clinic running
Residential mailbox vandalism spikes concern
Mailbox vandalism in Colorado Springs leaves residents concerned

Latest News

The new Miss America of 1958 is shown with her family, Sept. 7, 1957, in Atlantic City, N.J....
Former Miss America, a Colorado native, is donating her crown to help teachers in Denver
Cadets helped build and operate the FalconSAT-8 satellite that is now successfully operating in...
Cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy build satellite operating in space
The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management (PPROEM) has launched a new app called...
New app helps those in Pikes Peak region prepare for disasters
2021 Results.
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder explains delay in reporting election results