Senior alert activated for 81-year-old man in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A senior alert was activated by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to find 81-year-old Steven Joseph Kolanowski Tuesday night.

Authorities say he was last seen Nov. 2 around 5 a.m. at 1475 S. Kingston Street in Aurora. Kolanowski was reportedly last seen wearing a short-sleeve brown shirt and brown pants. He is 6′3, 185 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

The CBI says he likely left his home at about 2:30 p.m. in a 2008 gold Toyota Sienna with the Colorado license plate 494-TXV

If you have any information on Kolanowski’s location or if you see him, call the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100

