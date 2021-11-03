Advertisement

Person rescued from house fire in Colorado Springs

By Miranda Paige
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:48 PM MDT|Updated: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:57 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters rescued a person from a house fire Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs.

The fire was reported at about 7:15 p.m. at 24 North Garo Avenue. The area is in the Knob Hill neighborhood near Pikes Peak Avenue and North Circle Drive.

Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to calls for people trapped in the basement of a home. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire conditions but were able to rescue one person from the basement. They were taken to the hospital.

Crews are searching the house for other people that might have been in the home at the time of the fire.

“We have everyone physically accounted for, that they told us, but they’ve also told us there’s two other people. That’s why we’re continuing to search for right now,” said Aaron Mcconnellogue from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by about 7:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. Firefighters say their is very heavy fire damage at the main level of the home.

